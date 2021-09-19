Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,384 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $61.16 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $62.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90.

