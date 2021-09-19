Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR opened at $210.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $169.99 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

