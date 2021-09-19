Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $133.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $105.89 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.67.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

