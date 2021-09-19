Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 111,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period.

MHD opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

