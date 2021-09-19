Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $721,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $2,861,456.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,320,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,094,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

