Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $486.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $492.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

