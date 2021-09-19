Morgan Stanley Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €75.00 Price Target

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €75.00 ($88.24) target price from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.89 ($92.81).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €41.71 ($49.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €48.85 and a 200 day moving average of €64.14. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €39.70 ($46.71) and a 1 year high of €115.35 ($135.71). The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.32.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.