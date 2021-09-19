Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the August 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CAF remained flat at $$20.53 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,541. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 475.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.