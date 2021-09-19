Morgan Stanley Cuts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $73.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PEG. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE PEG opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,580 shares of company stock worth $673,651 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after acquiring an additional 554,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,216,000 after acquiring an additional 210,477 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,010,000 after acquiring an additional 320,065 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.