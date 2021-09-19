Morgan Stanley Lowers The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $63.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.62.

SO opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.65. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

