Morgan Stanley Upgrades Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) to “Buy”

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $360.00 target price on the stock.
GLCNF stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.
Glencore Company Profile
