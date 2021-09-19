Morgan Stanley Upgrades Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) to “Buy”

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $360.00 target price on the stock.

GLCNF stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

