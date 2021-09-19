Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Update

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the August 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MGRUF remained flat at $$4.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGRUF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

