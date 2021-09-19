Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 33.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 156.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $2,409,268.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,507,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,970,897.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total value of $118,005.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,989.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,468 shares of company stock valued at $69,797,396 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.87. The company had a trading volume of 264,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,685. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $288.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

