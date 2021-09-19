Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $162.97

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $162.97 and last traded at $162.85, with a volume of 225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.02.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 7.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 4.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.