MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target Raised to $42.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MYTE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 55.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

