N-able (NYSE:NABL) Stock Price Up 7.3%

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) rose 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.57. Approximately 45,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 785,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

NABL has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on N-able in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on N-able in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on N-able in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

About N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.