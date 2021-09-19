Namecoin (NMC) Price Reaches $1.28 on Top Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $18.81 million and $240,852.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,640.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.82 or 0.01296827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.10 or 0.00493490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.29 or 0.00342752 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00059787 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001049 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

