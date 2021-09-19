NAOS Finance (NAOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.88 Million

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and $1.88 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00003044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00070803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00120206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00174638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.26 or 0.07049138 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.31 or 0.99972477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00854833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

