Nasdacoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,826.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $162,327.69 and $7,826.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,880,947 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.