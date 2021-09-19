National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,219 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,967,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,444,000 after acquiring an additional 120,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,220,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,214,000 after acquiring an additional 137,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $295.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.31. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $176.49 and a one year high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

