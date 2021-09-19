National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,511,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 91,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

LH opened at $295.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $176.49 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.