National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $156.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

