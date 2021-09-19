National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 455 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

