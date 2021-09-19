National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 20.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 16.8% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the period.

Shares of CII stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

