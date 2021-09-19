National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 251,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAAS opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

