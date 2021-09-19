Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.50 and a beta of 1.97. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $224,891.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,115,933.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,727 shares of company stock worth $1,728,671. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Upwork by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.