Neo Price Reaches $47.76 on Major Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $3.37 billion and $269.16 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $47.76 or 0.00101387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00071005 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00119819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00175856 BTC.

Neo Profile

NEO is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

