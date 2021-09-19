Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NBO opened at $13.36 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

