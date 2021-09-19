New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,360,000 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the August 15th total of 65,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of EDU traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.90. 38,866,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,371,652. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,000.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.