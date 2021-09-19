New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,367,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,030 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $19,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDU. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,000.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDU opened at $1.90 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

