New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,052 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $699,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $50.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $680.81 million, a P/E ratio of 101.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

