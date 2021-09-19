New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,236 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Conn’s worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 52,409 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conn's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $322,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,497 shares in the company, valued at $828,371.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,537 shares of company stock worth $2,677,709. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Conn’s Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.