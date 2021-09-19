New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,236 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Conn’s worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 52,409 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24.
In related news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $322,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,497 shares in the company, valued at $828,371.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,537 shares of company stock worth $2,677,709. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CONN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.
Conn’s Profile
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
