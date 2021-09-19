New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $411,000 in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 12,324.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.08. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on COUR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

In other news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $631,790.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $304,487.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,707.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,983 shares of company stock valued at $35,223,862.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

