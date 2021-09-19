New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 310,107 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,109,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,024.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 80,190 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 61,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,348,686 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,471.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NLTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.97. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

