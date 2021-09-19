New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Viracta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,621,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,693,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,990,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,587,000. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

