Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,593 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Newmont were worth $27,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,153,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,844,000 after buying an additional 665,126 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,447,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,072. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.