Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,447,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,072. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

