Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $148.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.35 and its 200-day moving average is $148.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 474.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 43.1% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $7,061,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

