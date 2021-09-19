NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 80,920 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 638.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,594 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,732 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

NEP opened at $79.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

