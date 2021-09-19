NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 20th. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS NGCAU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,348,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,172,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

