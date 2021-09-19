Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.53

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.53 and traded as high as $31.31. Nidec shares last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 100,086 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

About Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

