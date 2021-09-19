Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 1,072.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $152,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

ICPT stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $43.97. The company has a market cap of $528.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. Equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

