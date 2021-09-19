Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Stock Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.69. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.