Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 83,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in comScore were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in comScore during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in comScore in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in comScore during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get comScore alerts:

SCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of comScore in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,064,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,841.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal acquired 15,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 60,676 shares of company stock valued at $215,755 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

comScore stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

comScore Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.