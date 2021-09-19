Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 970 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,770,000 after purchasing an additional 318,987 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,484,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,858,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 6.3% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,943,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,027,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,436,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $31.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

