Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INSW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in International Seaways by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 96.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in International Seaways by 99.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:INSW opened at $16.69 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

