Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 392.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 533.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BVH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.79 million, a P/E ratio of 138.58 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

