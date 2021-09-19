Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 74.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMX. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Terminix Global in the first quarter worth approximately $74,701,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter worth $63,163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,515,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Terminix Global by 40.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,038,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,857,000 after buying an additional 880,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 29.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,352,000 after buying an additional 833,557 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of Terminix Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMX opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

