Noble Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LCTX. TheStreet upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.36.

LCTX stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $427.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.84. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 652.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 53.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 862,667 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 200,662 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

