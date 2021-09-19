Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post sales of $125.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.91 million and the lowest is $124.30 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $105.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $484.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.70 million to $491.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $529.24 million, with estimates ranging from $509.20 million to $546.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at about $1,459,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $565.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1,237.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46.

